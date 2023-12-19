Thailand’s LGBTQ+ community hopeful as marriage equality bill is set to be discussed in Parliament

BANGKOK (AP) — Naphat Krutthai and Rasithaya Jindasri have been in a committed relationship for eight years, but only now they can consider getting married. Naphat, a transgender man and rights activist, and Rasithaya, a woman, want to formalize their union, as Parliament is set to debate a final cabinet-endorsed draft bill Thursday to pass landmark legislation allowing members of the LGBTQ+ community to get married. The bill seeks to amend the Civil and Commercial Code, changing the words “men and women” and “husband and wife” to “individuals” and “marriage partners.” This would make Thailand the first in Southeast Asia to pass such a law and third in Asia, after Taiwan and Nepal.

By JERRY HARMER and JINTAMAS SAKSORNCHAI Associated Press

