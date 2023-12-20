A passenger hid bullets in a baby diaper at New York’s LaGuardia Airport. TSA officers caught him

NEW YORK (AP) — The Transportation Security Administration says security officers found 17 bullets concealed inside a disposable baby diaper at New York’s LaGuardia Airport. Officers pulled the otherwise clean diaper from a passenger’s carry-on bag on Wednesday after it triggered an alarm in an X-ray machine at an airport security checkpoint. According to the TSA, the passenger initially claimed he didn’t know how the bullet-filled diaper ended up in his bag. Later he suggested his girlfriend put it there, the agency said. The TSA identified the passenger as a man from Arkansas who was ticketed for a flight to Chicago’s Midway Airport, but did not disclose his name. Port Authority police cited him for unlawful possession of the 9mm ammunition.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.