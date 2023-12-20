A Rwandan doctor gets 24-year prison sentence in France for his role in the 1994 genocide

PARIS (AP) — A Rwandan doctor has been sentenced by a Paris court to 24 years in prison for his role in the 1994 genocide in his home country. Sosthene Munyemana has been found guilty on charges of genocide, crimes against humanity and helping prepare a genocide. His lawyers said that he would appeal the decision which would mean he wouldn’t go to prison until an appeal is finalized. The 68-year-old Munyemana has denied wrongdoing. He moved to France months after the genocide and quickly raised suspicions among Rwandans living there. The verdict comes nearly three decades after the genocide in which more than 800,000 minority Tutsis and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them were killed.

