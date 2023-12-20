After 2 grisly killings, a small Nebraska community wonders if any place is really safe

FORT CALHOUN, Neb. (AP) — Two brutal killings in four months have left 1,100 residents in a tiny corner of eastern Nebraska reeling. Many in Fort Calhoun are questioning whether they’re still insulated from the violence they see in the state’s largest city and elsewhere. But they still like to think they are safe even after a Catholic priest and a longtime resident were both killed during separate break-ins at their homes. Sheriff Mike Robinson says people shouldn’t judge Fort Calhoun by these killings because he can’t recall another homicide anytime in his 62 years of living in the community.

By JOSH FUNK and MARGERY A. BECK Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.