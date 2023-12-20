China emerged from ‘zero-COVID’ in 2023 to confront new challenges in a changed world

BEIJING (AP) — China’s prospects for 2024 look uncertain, as a year that opened free of COVID-19 lockdowns winds down without the dreamed of robust recovery for the world’s No. 2 economy. To counter a U.S.-led world order, China is pushing alternative visions for global security and development whose prospects depend partly on restoring its own economic vitality. Long-term, fundamental challenges lie ahead: a falling birthrate and aging population — India surpassed it as the world’s largest country in April — and Beijing’s rivalry with the United States over technology, Taiwan and control of the high seas. Relations with the United States have warmed, but deep divides remain.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.