Congo’s presidential vote is extended as delays and smudged ballots lead to fears about credibility

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Lengthy delays at the polls have led voting in Congo’s presidential election to be extended as the West African nation faces steep logistical and security challenges that raise questions about credibility. It is not clear whether balloting would extend into Thursday after the election commission said it would continue “to allow every voter until the last.” Some ballots are so smudged they are illegible, and some people say they can’t find their names on voting rolls. At stake is the credibility of the vote in one of Africa’s largest nations, and one whose mineral resources are increasingly crucial to the global economy.

By SAM MEDNICK and RUTH ALONGA Associated Press

