Doctors in England begin a 3-day strike over pay at busy time of the year in National Health Service

LONDON (AP) — Doctors in the early stages of their careers in England have started a 72-hour strike in their long-running dispute over pay levels. Patients in Britain’s state-owned National Health Service have been warned that there will be “significant disruption,” with thousands of appointments and procedures postponed or even cancelled. Tens of thousands of so-called junior doctors, which make up around half of the medical workforce in the NHS, will also go on strike for a six-day stretch early next year, the longest walkout in the health service’s 75-year history. The strike began at 7 a.m. and will run until Saturday morning.

