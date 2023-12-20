EU hails a migration deal breakthrough after years of talks. Critics worry about rights abuses

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union negotiators have clinched a deal on the main parts of an overhaul of the bloc’s outdated asylum rules. Wednesday’s breakthrough paves the way for a definitive agreement to be reached before EU-wide elections in June. After a night of negotiations on the Pact on Asylum and Migration, EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola hailed “a historic day.” Critics say the deal will weaken the rights of asylum-seekers and encourage dubious deals with countries that people leave to get to Europe. The pact was touted as the answer to the EU’s migration woes. But it languished amid bickering over which country should handle migrants when they arrive and whether other countries should be obligated to help.

