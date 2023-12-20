India’s opposition lawmakers protest their suspension from Parliament by the government

NEW DELHI (AP) — Dozens of opposition lawmakers suspended from Parliament by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for obstructing proceedings have held a protest accusing the government of throttling democracy in the country. They briefly marched outside the Parliament building in New Delhi on Thursday behind a huge “Save Democracy” banner and carried placards reading “Democracy is in danger.” The suspensions came as legislators were due to debate a contentious criminal reform bill. More than 140 opposition lawmakers were suspended from the two houses of Parliament over the past week for demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah about a Dec. 13 security breach when two intruders stormed the chamber by jumping from the visitors’ gallery and releasing yellow smoke canisters.

