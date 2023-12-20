News helicopter crashes in New Jersey forest, killing pilot and photographer

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Investigators are examining the wreckage of a TV news helicopter that crashed in the New Jersey Pinelands, killing the pilot and a photographer on board. WPVI-TV of Philadelphia says a two members of its news team were in the helicopter when it went down about 8 p.m. Tuesday in Wharton State Forest in Washington Township. The helicopter was returning from an assignment at the Jersey Shore when it crashed in the woods. New Jersey State Park Police say they found the wreckage early Wednesday, just over an hour after receiving a call that a helicopter was missing. The station says it’s unclear what caused the crash.

