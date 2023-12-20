NYC Council approves bill banning solitary confinement in city jails

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City lawmakers have passed a bill meant to ban solitary confinement in the city’s jails. The bill overwhelmingly approved Wednesday still allows jails to isolate inmates for a maximum of four hours in “de-escalation” units. Those placed in longer-term restrictive housing units would need to be allowed out of their cells for 14 hours each day and get access to the same programming available to those in the general population. New York Mayor Eric Adams opposes the measure, but council leaders have said they have enough votes to override a veto.

