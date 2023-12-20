Paramedics overdosed Elijah McClain with a sedative he didn’t need, prosecutor says
By MATTHEW BROWN and COLLEEN SLEVIN
Associated Press
BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado prosecutor says two paramedics failed to properly care for Elijah McClain when they overdosed the Black man with a sedative that he didn’t need. The 23-year-old massage therapist died after being stopped and forcibly restrained by police officers and then injected with ketamine in 2019 in the Denver suburb of Aurora. Paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec went to criminal trial Wednesday. Three officers already have gone to trial. Two were acquitted. The third was convicted of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault. Defense attorneys say Cooper and Cichuniec were following their training. They’re charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and assault.