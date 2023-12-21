A Republican proposal to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin is coming soon

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says Republicans plan to unveil a proposal soon to legalize medical marijuana in the state and could vote on it sometime in 2024. Republicans have been working behind closed doors for years on a medical marijuana bill. Along the way, they have rejected calls from Gov. Tony Evers and other Democrats to legalize all uses of marijuana, including medical and recreational. Vos said in a Wednesday interview that the proposal will be limited and modeled after the medical marijuana law that had been in place in neighboring Minnesota before it moved to full legalization. The bill would have to pass the Senate and Assembly and be signed by Evers before taking effect.

