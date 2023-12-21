Agreement on UN resolution on critical aid for Gaza is ‘very close’ and vote expected, sponsor says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States, key allies and Arab nations are engaging in high-level diplomacy in hopes of avoiding another U.S. veto of a U.N. resolution on desperately needed aid to Gaza. The measure’s sponsor expressed hope that the long-delayed vote would take place Thursday evening. Shahad Matar, spokesperson for the United Arab Emirates which sponsored the Security Council resolution, told reporters that “we’re very close to agreement.” She said the 15 council members would hold closed consultations to see changes to the draft resolution, and a vote would then take place. Whether the changes are enough to meet U.S. concerns especially on inspecting aid deliveries remains to be seen.

