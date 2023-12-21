Authorities return restored golden crosses to the domes of Kyiv’s St Sophia Cathedral

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Workers using cranes have installed two more restored crosses on top of the domes of Kyiv’s 11th-century St. Sophia Cathedral as part of ongoing repair work at the landmark site. The seven golden crosses atop the iconic cathedral’s seven domes became corroded. Officials said they required urgent attention. The cathedral, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site, is in the heart of Kyiv. It has not sustained any major damage from the bombing of the Ukrainian capital by Russia since its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 2022, but it has occasionally been struck by debris from explosions. In September, the U.N.’s World Heritage Committee placed the cathedral on a list of sites it considers to be in danger.

