Berlin film festival to honor Martin Scorsese for lifetime achievement

BERLIN (AP) — Martin Scorsese will be honored for his lifetime achievement at the Berlin International Film Festival in February. Organizers said Thursday that the 81-year-old director will be given an honorary Golden Bear on Feb. 20. Scorsese’s extensive work ranges from decades-old classics such as “Taxi Driver” and “Raging Bull” to this year’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Scorsese won the best director Oscar in 2007 for “The Departed.” The “Berlinale” is the first of the year’s major European film festivals. It will run from Feb. 15-25.

