Chicago man exonerated in 2011 murder case where legally blind eyewitness gave testimony

A Chicago man who was exonerated of murder has been released from prison after more than 12 years. Darien Harris was convicted in part on the testimony of an eyewitness who was legally blind. Harris’ case is the latest in a dozen exonerations this year in the county that is home to Chicago, where defendants have been represented by attorneys with The Exoneration Project. Data from the organization shows that since 2009 more than 200 people have been exonerated through its work. The Exoneration Project is among a number of organizations across the United States seeking justice for the wrongfully imprisoned. Harris was released Tuesday.

