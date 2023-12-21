China has started erecting temporary housing units after an earthquake destroyed 14,000 homes

BEIJING (AP) — Hundreds of temporary housing units are being set up in northwest China for survivors of an earthquake that destroyed more than 14,000 homes and killed at least 135 people. State broadcaster CCTV showed footage Thursday of cranes lifting white, box-like housing units and lining them up in an open field in a village in Gansu province. The arrival of the prefab units was a sign that many of those displaced by the Monday night earthquake may be homeless for some time. Elsewhere, search teams were using excavators to dig out a thick sea of mud in two villages in Qinghai province, where 12 people remain missing.

