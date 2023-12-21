Coachella City Council considers salary increase

The Coachella City Council is considering a proposed salary increase that would put all council members on a monthly salary of $1,275 from the current $711.05.

The current salary amount was set by the City Council in 2018, pursuant to Ordinance No. 1127. The matter was discussed for the first time at the City Council meeting on December 13.

In June 2023, Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 329 (“SB 329”) into law, which amends California Government Code Section 36516 regarding city council compensation. SB 329 increases base compensation for city council members in general law cities. Existing law authorizes a city council to enact an ordinance to set city council salaries based on the population of the city. The former compensation schedule was set in 1984 and has not been adjusted in almost 40 years.

Under SB 329, cities are allowed to adjust council member compensation to account for inflation and to support diversity in city councils because increased compensation can help individuals from across different income levels receive sufficient income for their service.

Under existing law, city councils can enact ordinances to provide salaries to council members

based on the population of the city. SB 329 increases the maximum salaries that can be approved

by city ordinance, based on the population of the city.

The new salary limits are as follows:

Up to $950 per month for cities up to and including 35,000 in population.

Up to $1,275 per month for cities over 35,000 up to and including 50,000 in population.

Up to $1,600 per month for cities over 50,000 up to and including 75,000 in population.

Up to $1,900 per month for cities over 75,000 up to and including 150,000 in population.

Up to $2,550 per month for cities over 150,000 up to and including 250,000 in

population.

Up to $3,200 per month for cities over 250,000 in population.

SB 329 also updated city council options for future salary increases. Future increases can rise to the greater of either:

five percent (5%) for each calendar year from the operative date of the last adjustment of the salary in effect when the ordinance or amendment is enacted; or

an amount equal to inflation since January 1, 2024, based upon the California Consumer Price Index, which shall not exceed 10 percent for each calendar year. This second option, which is tied to inflation, was added by SB 329 to allow for greater increases when inflation is high.

The new salary for each City Council member would go into effect beginning on the date on which a City Council member is sworn into office after the general municipal election held in November 2024.

