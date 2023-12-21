Congo enters its second day of voting after a chaotic rollout forced the election’s extension

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo is entering its second day of voting after a chaotic rollout and lengthy delays forced the election’s extension. Some 44 million people — almost half the population — were expected to vote for Congo’s next president. But many, including several million displaced by conflict in the vast country’s east, ran into problems. The election is drawing criticism from some opposition candidates as concerns mount that the logistical hurdles could challenge the result’s credibility. The electoral commission said voting stations that didn’t open Wednesday will allow people to cast their ballots between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday. The polling stations that completed voting began counting results late Wednesday night. The winner is expected to be announced no later than Dec. 31.

