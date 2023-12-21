Cristina Pacheco, foremost chronicler of street life in Mexico for half a century, has died at 82

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Cristina Pacheco, the foremost chronicler of street life in Mexico City for half a century, has died at 82. With her newspaper column and television shows, Pacheco shed light on the common, unsung heroes who kept Mexico’s economy and culture alive. Pacheco was most often seen walking the streets of Mexico City, conducting animated interviews with craftspeople, vendors, street musicians and people from all walks of life. Her daughter, Laura Emilio Pacheco, confirmed the death, but did not specify a cause.

