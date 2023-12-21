Czech police say people have been killed in a shooting in downtown Prague

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech police say a shooting in downtown Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded dozens of others. Police gave no details about the victims or the circumstances of Thursday’s gunfire in the Czech Republic’s capital. They say officers were deployed due to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square. The interior minister told Czech public television that the person who opened fire was dead. Prague’s mayor says the philosophy department of Charles University, which is located at the square, has been evacuated. The police department says the square has been sealed off. It urged people also to leave the surrounding streets and stay inside.

