Gunman opens fire in a Prague university, killing 14 people in Czech Republic’s worst mass shooting

PRAGUE (AP) — Prague’s police chief says a lone gunman opened fire in a university, killing at least 14 people and injuring 25 more. Police and the Czech Republic’s interior ministry say the gunman in the mass shooting Thursday is also dead. Authorities have not released the shooter’s name, but the police chief says he was a student at the university. Police officers sealed off Jan Palach Square and evacuated the philosophy department building of Charles University, where the shooting took place. Authorities are searching the area, including the building’s balconies, for explosives.

