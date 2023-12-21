Key takeaways from AP report on US-funded projects in Gaza that were damaged or destroyed

The U.S. has spent more than $7 billion on humanitarian aid and building infrastructure in the Palestinian territories in recent decades, while sending more than $3 billion a year to Israel for its military. Since war broke out in early October, at least five U.S.-funded community and youth projects in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed. But most U.S.-funded major infrastructure appears to have been spared, likely the result of close coordination between Israeli and U.S. officials.

By The Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.