Nigeria slashes transport fees during the holidays to ease some of the pain of austerity measures

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s leader has slashed the fees during the holiday season for several public transport routes in half and offered free train rides, hoping to temporarily ease some of the economic hardship caused by his government’s austerity measures. The measures start on Thursday and will last through Jan. 4. President Bola Tinubu has introduced several economic changes since coming to power in May, including removing decadeslong gas subsidies. The impact of the measures has worsened the cost of living for millions already struggling with record inflation. Information Minister Dele Alake said late Wednesday the government’s decision comes “in recognition of the economic situation of the country which he (Tinubu) is working very hard to turn around.”

