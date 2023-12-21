Palm Desert man who broke into neighbor’s home sentenced to probation

A 39-year-old man who broke into his neighbor's home in Palm Desert was sentenced today to two years of formal probation.

Stephen Eric Cunningham of Palm Desert was convicted Nov. 8 of one felony count each of possession of an assault weapon, possession of a firearm, and vandalism, according to court records. He was also convicted of one misdemeanor count each of possessing controlled substances, violating a court order, and trespassing without consent.

He was sentenced Thursday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio to two years of formal probation, according to court records.

Cunningham burst into his neighbor's residence shortly after 5 a.m. Aug. 16, 2022, in the 74-400 block of Santolina Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

During opening statements, Deputy District Attorney Kelsey Waters told jurors that while the defendant's neighbors, the Smiths, were in their home, they were startled awake by a loud noise.

Mrs. Smith, who initially thought it was her husband, said she went to check the noise and saw a dark figure in the darkness, which was Cunningham.

The defendant was outside of their door saying something along the lines of "Bring her out now or ... I'm going to kick my foot through the door,'' Waters said. After he did, he was confronted by Mrs. Smith, who asked for him to leave, which he eventually did.

He fled his neighbor's home and into his own next door, where he barricaded himself inside as law enforcement, including a SWAT team, surrounded his home, waiting for him to come out, according to Waters.

Cunnningham eventually surrendered and was arrested. At the conclusion of a search of his home, firearms and drugs were found inside.

Prior to the break-in, the Smiths experienced multiple isolated incidents with the defendant, which prompted them to file a restraining order against the defendant in 2020, Waters said.

Cunningham's defense attorney, Jeffery Economides, then told jurors that his client was going through a tough time when the random incidents occurred with his neighbors, and that the restraining order was filed against him because they speculated he had issues with substance abuse.

A few of the incidents included him going to knock on their door late at night asking about a softball thrown over the backyard; random visits from sheriff's deputies and Child Protective Services, and the defendant lingering in their front yard, Economides said, adding that nothing of consequence happened within a year and a half of the court order being served to him.

Economides also said that his client was going through a rough patch during that time, because his brother died and Cunningham started to have issues with substance abuse.

When he kicked the front door in, Cunningham thought he heard crying from inside the home and entered with the intention to help someone, but when he encountered Mrs. Smith, "it was almost sobering,'' and he left immediately, Economides said.