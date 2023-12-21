Pharmacist refused emergency contraception prescription. Court to decide if that was discrimination

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for a woman who was denied emergency contraception in 2019 told the Minnesota Court of Appeals the pharmacist who refused to fill the prescription discriminated against her on the basis of her sex. But an attorney for the central Minnesota pharmacist said Thursday his refusal to provide the drug due to his religious beliefs was not a violation of state and federal law. A jury ruled last year that the pharmacist did not discriminate against the woman. The panel of three judges has 90 days to rule on the appeal.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

