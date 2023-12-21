Powell has triple-double as Sacramento State routs Bethesda 100-45

By The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Duncan Powell had a triple-double to power Sacramento State to a 100-45 victory over Bethesda University on Thursday night.

Powell finished with 13 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for the Hornets (3-8). Zee Hamoda added 14 points and five rebounds. Alex Kovatchev was 5 of 10 shooting (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Stephen Perry led the way for the Flames with 24 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.