A storm brings strong winds to northern Europe, killing 2 people and disrupting transport

BERLIN (AP) — A storm has brought heavy rain and strong winds across northern Europe, bringing down trees and prompting warnings of flooding on the North Sea coast. A woman in Belgium was fatally injured by a falling Christmas tree, while another tree killed a person in the Netherlands. The 20-meter Christmas tree collapsed onto three people at a busy market late Thursday. A woman who was struck by a falling tree in the eastern Dutch town of Wilp later died of her injuries. Pre-Christmas rail travelers in parts of Germany faced disruption on Friday.

