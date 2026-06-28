Gusty winds, cooler than normal weather continues this week

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's certainly been breezy as of late, but our temperatures have been much milder because of those winds! We're tracking a similar setup as we look ahead to the start of the workweek.

Air quality so far is generally moderate across the board. We're keeping a close eye on road closures due to blowing dust & sand through the wash. As winds pick up again this evening, expect air quality to worsen, too.

Visibility and air quality may be reduced. We have a Windblown Dust Advisory from the South Coast AQMD until Monday morning in the Coachella Valley. A Wind Advisory is in place until 2:00 a.m. Monday for the San Gorgonio Pass and Desert Hot Springs.

Winds will stay elevated through dinnertime. Gusts are expected near 50 MPH in our most windy spots, like Whitewater, Desert Hot Springs, and Thousand Palms. Mind those gusty conditions, especially if you're driving in and out of the valley on the 10. Winds continue through the overnight hours with gusts near 30-40 MPH for most desert cities. The breezes calm by tomorrow morning, but will restrengthen again into Monday evening.

Temperatures are cooler than usual because of this pattern. Expect highs 5 to 10 degrees below seasonal normal for your Monday.

We're below the century mark Monday and Tuesday before we gradually warm back up into the middle of the week. By next weekend, we'll be flirting closer to seasonal conditions. Still, though, temperatures this week look to be fantastic as we stay below average for most of it!

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