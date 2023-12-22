A storm in Europe disrupts German trains. A woman was killed by a falling Christmas tree in Belgium

BERLIN (AP) — Pre-Christmas rail travelers in parts of Germany face disruption as a storm sweeps across northern Europe. The weather brought down trees and prompting warnings of flooding on the North Sea coast. A woman was killed in neighboring Belgium by a falling Christmas tree. German national railway operator Deutsche Bahn said Friday there were cancellations on routes from Hamburg and Hannover to Frankfurt and Munich. Long-distance services from Hamburg northward to Kiel and Flensburg also weren’t running among other disruptions. The company said that falling trees damaged overhead electric wires or blocked tracks largely in northern Germany but also in the central state of Hesse.

