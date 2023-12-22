FDA says fake Ozempic shots are being sold through some legitimate sources

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it has seized “thousands of units” of counterfeit Ozempic, the diabetes drug widely used for weight loss. The agency said Thursday that the shots had been distributed through legitimate drug supply sources. The FDA and the drugmaker Novo Nordisk are testing the shots and do not yet have information about the fake drugs’ identity, quality or safety. Consumers should avoid products labeled with lot number NAR0074 and serial number 430834149057. The FDA says some of the fake products may still be for sale.

