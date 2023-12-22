Greece says 81 people were rescued from a stranded ship along an illegal migration route to Italy

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in southern Greece have rescued 81 people stranded on a ship south of the mainland, on a route frequently used to take migrants illegally to Italy. Municipal officials in the southern Greek port of Kalamata said the city has provided a temporary shelter for the people rescued, who identified themselves as coming from Egypt, Pakistan and Syria. The rescue operation occurred just south of Greece’s search and rescue area. That’s according to the authorities, which did not provide further details. In June, a fishing trawler traveling on the same route sank, killing hundreds of migrants.

