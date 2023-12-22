Israel’s military campaign in Gaza seen as among the most destructive in recent history, experts say

JERUSALEM (AP) — After 11 weeks of war in Gaza, the Israeli military campaign against Hamas now sits among the deadliest and most destructive in recent history. The Palestinian death toll has surpassed 20,000 and satellite data shows that one-third of structures across the tiny enclave have been destroyed. A data analyst says that “Gaza is now a different color from space” as a result of the bombardment and shelling. The Israeli military has said little about what kinds of bombs and artillery it is using. But from blast fragments found on-site and their analyses of strike footage, experts are confident that the vast majority of the bombs dropped on Gaza are U.S.-made.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.