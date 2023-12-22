Japan Cabinet OKs record military budget to speed up strike capability, eases lethal arms export ban

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s defense spending would increase more than 16% next year under a record military budget that is intended to accelerate the deployment of long-range cruise missiles that can hit targets in China or North Korea. The budget adopted by the Cabinet on Friday also will further fortify the military with American weapons as Japanese troops take on more offensive roles. The $56 billion defense budget for the 2024 fiscal year is part of a security strategy Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government adopted. The strategy envisions a major break from Japan’s postwar principle of limiting its use of force to self-defense. In another major shift, Japan is easing the ban on lethal weapons exports, allowing shipment to the U.S. of Patriot missiles made in Japan under a U.S. license.

