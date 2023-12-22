Man, police dog killed in shooting involving Connecticut State Police troopers
By DAVE COLLINS
Associated Press
A man wanted on felony charges and a police dog have been killed in a shooting involving Connecticut state troopers. State police say troopers went to the Pawcatuck section of Stonington, near the Rhode Island state line, on Thursday evening to serve an arrest warrant on the man and a shooting occurred. Details about the shooting have not been released. It was not immediately clear if any troopers were injured. Officials say the police dog, Broko, was on the force since 2021 and died protecting his handler. The state Inspector General’s Office is investigating the shooting.