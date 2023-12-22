Mexico’s president is willing to help with border migrant crush but wants US to open talks with Cuba

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says he is willing to help with a crush of migrants that led to the closure of border crossings with the United States. But in exchange he wants the U.S. government to open talks with Cuba. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also offered ton Friday o negotiate with Venezuela, whose people make up a large part of the surge of migrants at the U.S. southwestern border. That surge has led U.S. officials to pull immigration officers away from two Texas border railroad crossings that are vital to Mexico’s economy. López Obrador has long opposed U.S. sanctions on Cuba, whose migrants are also streaming to the U.S. border.

