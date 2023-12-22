NFL denies Eagles’ appeal of $100,000 fine, security chief DiSandro’s sideline ban, AP sources say

The NFL has denied the Eagles’ appeal of a $100,000 fine and the league’s ban of the team’s security chief, Dom DiSandro, from the sideline for the remainder of the regular season. That’s according to two people familiar with the league’s decision who spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter hasn’t been disclosed. Philadelphia was fined and DiSandro was barred from the sideline for his role in a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. DiSandro has still been permitted to travel and perform all other work duties. He can return to the sideline in the playoffs.

