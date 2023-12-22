Pakistan’s top court orders Imran Khan released on bail in a corruption case. He won’t be freed yet
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ordered in a surprise ruling the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and one of his party deputies on bail in a case involving alleged corruption. Khan — currently serving a three-year sentence in jail in a graft case — won’t be presently freed as he still faces two other corruption cases. Friday’s ruling, which Khan’s defense team viewed as a legal victory and a political boost, was issued over charges of the former premier revealing state secrets when he waved an allegedly confidential document last year at a rally following his ouster from power. This came two days after his party announced Khan would run in the upcoming parliamentary elections from prison.