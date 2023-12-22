Police seek a motive as Prague mourns the 14 people killed in the nation’s worst mass shooting
By KAREL JANICEK
Associated Press
PRAGUE (AP) — Czech police are investigating why a student went on a dayslong violent rampage culminating in a shooting at the university he attended in Prague that left 14 dead and dozens wounded. Investigators believe the gunman in Thursday’s mass shooting at Charles University also killed his own father earlier in the day, and another man and a baby last week. Residents meanwhile are grappling with the nation’s worst mass shooting in the heart of the historic capital city. Political leaders, students, friends of the victims and others have been lighting candles outside the school. Police say the gunman killed himself as officers approached. The Czech government declared Saturday a national day of mourning.