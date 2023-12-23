A rebel attack on Burundi from neighboring Congo has left at least 20 dead, the government says

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Burundi’s government says at least 20 people have been killed following an attack by a rebel group based in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo. The government says in a statement that 12 children were among the dead, along with three women, two of whom were pregnant. It says the attack targeted nine homes on Friday evening in the western town of Vugizo, close to Burundi’s border with Congo, on Lake Tanganyika. The RED-Tabara rebel group has claimed the attack on social media, but denies it targeted civilians.

