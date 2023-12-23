Skip to Content
About 300 Indian travelers are sequestered in a French airport in a human trafficking probe

Published 6:17 AM

By CHRISTOPHE ENA and ANGELA CHARLTON
Associated Press

VATRY, France (AP) — Authorities in France say about 300 Indian citizens heading to Central America are sequestered in a French airport for a third day because of an investigation into suspected human trafficking. A lawyer for the airline says the 15 crew members of the charter flight en route from the United Arab Emirates to Nicaragua were questioned and released. Prosecutors say two people were detained and others are still being questioned. The flight stopped Thursday at France’s Vatry Airport for refueling, and was grounded by French police based on an anonymous tip. Flights in and out of the airport have been disrupted.

Associated Press

