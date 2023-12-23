About 300 Indian travelers are stuck in a French airport in a human trafficking probe

VATRY, France (AP) — Authorities in France say about 300 Indian citizens heading to Central America are sequestered in a French airport for a third day because of an investigation into suspected human trafficking. Prosecutors say two people were detained and others are still being questioned. It’s unclear if the alleged smuggling aimed to bring the Indians to the U.S., which has seen a surge in Indian migrants on the US-Mexico border this year. The charter flight en route from the United Arab Emirates to Nicaragua stopped Thursday at France’s Vatry Airport for refueling. It was grounded by French police based on an anonymous tip.

