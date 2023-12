A hiker rescue was reported Saturday night out of the Skyline Trail Head near Palm Springs.

We are told the man had been hiking for hours but then got lost.

Around 7:20 p.m. he called for help saying he was not hurt, and he had his essentials like warm clothing, snacks and water. Yet he didn't know where he was.

A rescue helicopter spotted the man about 20 minutes later, he was rescued and didn't need medical attention.