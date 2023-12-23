New York governor commutes sentence of rapper G. Dep who had turned self in for cold case killing
NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Travell “G. Dep” Coleman, who walked into a New York police precinct in 2010 and admitted to committing a nearly 2-decade-old cold case murder to clear his conscience, has been granted clemency by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Now 49, Coleman has served 13 of a 15-year-to-life sentence. With his sentence being commuted by the Democratic governor, he will now be allowed to seek parole earlier than his original 2025 date. Coleman had confessed to shooting John Henkel during a robbery outside an apartment complex in East Harlem. He was a teenager at the time.