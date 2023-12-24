In a troubled world, Christians strive to put aside earthly worries on Christmas Eve

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Christians around the world are striving on Christmas Eve to put aside the worries and fears of an unsettled, war-torn world as they prepare to celebrate the birth of Jesus of Nazareth. Believers in Syria gathered Sunday in a country still suffering from the aftermath of a long civil war and suffocating economic blockade. Churchgoers passed security screening to get into Mass at Germany’s landmark Cologne Cathedral after police said they detected signs of a potential attack. Meanwhile, Christians in Pakistan dealt with fear and grief after homes were destroyed in August by a Muslim mob.

By DAVID McHUGH, ABDUL RAHMAN SHAHEEN and SHAZIA BHATTI Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.