Judges to decide if 300 possible victims of trafficking from India should remain grounded in France

PARIS (AP) — Judges will decide whether about 300 Indian citizens, suspected of being victims of human trafficking, should continue to be sequestered in a small French airport. En route to Central America, the passengers have been held at Vatry airport — in Champagne country — since Thursday after a dramatic police operation prompted by a tip about a possible human trafficking scheme, authorities said. The passengers will appear before judges throughout Sunday, according to the administration for the Marne region. Two of the passengers have been detained as part of a special investigation into suspected human trafficking by an organized criminal group, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.

