Palm Springs International Airport issues urgent travel advisory ahead of Christmas

Palm Springs International Airport is urging travelers to avoid parking at the airport over the holidays. Officials issued an urgent travel advisory announcing the main parking lot has reached maximum capacity. The airport overflow lot is also nearing its limit as Christmas day nears.

PSP is now recommending passengers plan transportation ahead of time. Travelers are being asked to be dropped off, or use public transportation to get to the airport. Officials also advise using rideshare options like Uber or Lyft for pick up and drop off.

By making these slight changes, airport staff says it will help alleviate the traffic and parking delays.

According to AAA, more than 115 million Americans are expected to travel between now and New Years Day.

