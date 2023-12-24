Pope says ‘our hearts are in Bethlehem’ as he presides over the Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter’s

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis in a Christmas Eve homily said that “the clash of arms even today” prevents Jesus “from finding room in the world.” He recalled Jesus’ birth in a stable in Bethlehem, saying: “Our hearts are in Bethlehem, where the Prince of Peace is once more rejected by the futile logic of war.” That’s a reference to the war sparked by Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 rampage and hostage-taking in Israel. The pontiff presided over the evening Mass attended by about 6,500 faithful who took their place amid the splendor of St. Peter’s Basilica behind rows of white-clad prelates.

