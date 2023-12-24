Woman who was shot in the head during pursuit sues Mississippi’s Capitol Police

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A woman who was shot in the head while she was a passenger in a car fleeing from police has filed a federal lawsuit against a state-run department in Mississippi’s capital city. Sherita Harris was shot in the head during an August 2022 pursuit that began after a traffic stop in Jackson. The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. Southern District of Mississippi, claims excessive force. The shooting involved two officers from the state-run Capitol Police force. Carlos Moore, Harris’ attorney, has called for federal prosecutors to investigate the case. The lawsuit is seeking $3 million in damages.

